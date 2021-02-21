MEXICO — The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) has launched a community-wide survey seeking opinions regarding the upcoming 2021-22 budget.
The roughly 5-minute survey has a wide array of subjects for people to offer opinions on, which will be utilized throughout the budgeting process.
“We are seeking input from parents, students, staff and community members regarding their priorities and how they align with MACS mission and vision,” said MACS School Business Executive Sheilla Roth. “We value their feedback and appreciate the time taken to provide us with this important information.”
The survey can be found via the MACS website, MexicoCSD.org and via its social media channels.
The annual school budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, with the budget vote and school board election set for May 18.
