Mexico School’s Superintendent Sean Bruno resigns

MEXICO – Sean Bruno, superintendent of the 2,000-student Mexico Academy & Central School district, has resigned and been hired as superintendent of schools in Brockport, NY.
James Emery, Mexico School Board president, confirmed the resignation and Bruno’s early-June official appointment by Brockport’s school board.
Bruno has lived in Brockport during his entire five-year tenure as Mexico’s superintendent, commuting daily.
Various studies peg superintendents’ average tenure between 3.5 and 6.5 years, depending on numerous factors.
“They always say three to five years,” said Emery of Bruno’s time with the district. “So, we got five years. We were hoping for more, and actually, he was. He said that he really had been fending off offers and didn’t want any. He built up a nice organization here, a great school district here in Mexico, and he was pleased with his efforts. But this time, it was his own home district, and it’s kind of hard to pass up when all you’ve got to do is pretty much walk out your door and you’re at your place of employment. And his kids go to that district, so, it makes sense. And they are a larger school district, so some might say it’s a step up.”
The relationship between superintendents and the school boards they work with is often difficult and contentious, leading to many resignations. According to Emery, that was not the case here.
“There was certainly no other reason than the fact a larger school district came courting that was right in his own backyard,” he said.
“I thought he did a phenomenal job in Mexico. He raised our graduation rates, expanded opportunities for our kids to get college credits, some kids can actually get an Associate’s degree. We had two massive building projects, finishing one up at the Mexico Middle School, and then we had our high school auditorium renovated as well as athletic stadium complex. Those are fairly large projects. So, he did a tremendous job with those,” Emery said.
The search will soon begin for Bruno’s successor.
“We have the proverbial wheels going, so to speak,” said Emery. “Nothing concrete yet, but we did have a short discussion following our budget presentation meeting. So, first step will be trying to secure an interim superintendent and then conduct a full superintendent search. No timeline has been established yet, and really, nothing concrete yet. The ball is rolling.”
Will a new superintendent be found by September?
“Personally,” said Emery, “I’d say no, because that’s fairly aggressive, and we did have an aggressive timeline when we hired Sean. I know the board has expressed an interest in not having such an aggressive timeline this time.
“Sometimes it depends on the time of the year that you’re conducting your search. Some years are better than other years as far as how many applicants or candidates are out there. So, you never know. It’s not an exact science. There are a lot of factors, and now you couple that with the fact we have the COVID-19 climate that we’re trying to navigate, and so, who knows? Based on all that anyway, I’m going to say it would be highly unlikely that we’d have a candidate by September.”
Superintendents are paid well for what they do. Emery defended that and explained why.
“Even though many feel superintendents may be overpaid, it is a very difficult job,” he said. “It’s really a seven-day-week, 24-hour-a-day job, and you’ve got different customers, so to speak, that you have to try to please, you’ve got unions, taxpayers, and of course, you’ve got the students, who we always like to say, they’re the ones that really count. That’s our ultimate customer, our students. We like to think we try to do our best for them.”
Sean Bruno was unavailable for comment for this story.
