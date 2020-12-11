MEXICO - The Mexico Academy and Central School District is extending its fully remote model for all students until after holiday break with a planned return to in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 4.
Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo announced the change on Thursday, Dec. 10 in a letter and robocall to district families, saying the decision is based on data collected in the past two weeks with a total of 16 positive cases impacting the district.
“While we understand that this may create an inconvenience for students and families, please understand that the district will continue to monitor the data for determining when it will be prudent to open the buildings again for in-person learning,” Schiedo said.
The district will remain fully remote for all students through Wednesday, Dec. 23 when MACS goes on holiday break. Schiedo said he hopes to return for in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, but the district would continue to monitor the COVID-19 community infection rate during holiday break.
In the letter, Schiedo noted the district had 16 total active cases in the 11-week period prior to Thanksgiving, and that MACS had 16 more positive cases in the two weeks since.
“We have a strong concern that if we return to in-person instruction on Dec. 11 and this trend in positive cases continued, we would not be able to adequately staff our buildings,” Schiedo wrote in the letter. “Additionally, there is concern that many students and staff members could potentially be placed in quarantine through the holiday break if we were to continue in-person learning and the trend of positive cases persists.”
Per the district’s remote plan, staff members not under quarantine orders will continue to report to buildings for their daily duties.
The district continues to urge everyone to take preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene and handwashing, practicing social distancing, wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, and avoiding coughing or sneezing into the air or your hands.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure may contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 349-3330.
A full letter from Schiedo to the MACS staff and families regarding the announcement may be viewed via the district website, MexicoCSD.org.
