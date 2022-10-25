MEXICO - The leaves are changing and there’s a crisp feeling in the air. School is in full swing, and open house events are aplenty.
Palermo, New Haven, and Mexico Elementary recently held their fall open house events. Parents and students poured into the buildings to take part in the many events of the evening.
From presentations and activities, to refreshments and games, those in attendance were treated to a night of education and fun. Students were able to show off artwork they’ve done and things they’ve learned. For parents, it offered an opportunity to explore the place their child learns in, as well as meet their child’s teachers and administrators.
