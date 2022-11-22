Mexico students explore a day in the life of Lake Ontario

Mexico Middle School students clean up the beach during their field trip investigating Lake Ontario plus one of its tributaries, a day that included instruction and education from state DEC officers.

MEXICO - A total of 150 Mexico Middle School students in early October spent about four hours exploring and investigating Lake Ontario plus one of its tributaries, the Little Salmon River.

A dozen Department of Environmental Conservation staff joined grade seven science teachers Alicia Archer and Hope Pelton to present six learning stations throughout the park. Students participated in a beach cleanup, land and water assessments, water chemistry and an aquatic insect investigation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.