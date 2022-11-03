Mexico High School Drama Club students Abigayle Trani (Pockets), Kaden Perry (Chen), Kieran Henderson (Wiggins), Anna Fox (Inspector Lestrade), Cali Hopp (Ash) overlook Zander Mason (Richard Mayhew’s body) during a scene in “Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars.” In the back talking to someone off-camera is Mikayla Towner (Police). Mexico will stage the play Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. with tickets available at the door for $7.

MEXICO - The curtain will rise this weekend on the Mexico High School’s Drama Club’s production of “Sherlock Holmes: The Baker Street Irregulars” this weekend.

Dozens of students have been hard at work to stage the show, where Sherlock Holmes is missing and the streets of London are awash with crime. The show will play Friday, Nov. 4 and Saturday, Nov. 5 with both shows beginning at 7 p.m. in the high school’s Avery Skinner Auditorium.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.