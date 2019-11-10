Minetto Elementary hosts Halloween-themed literacy night

MINETTO - Literacy, laughter and a love of reading filled Minetto Elementary School during the building’s recent Halloween-themed Family Literacy Night.
The annual event attracted dozens of families, whose children dressed in their spookiest or cutest attire as they visited various stations. Principal Jennifer Sullivan kicked off the night by reading “Alice and Greta: A Tale of Two Witches,” a book about learning life lessons. Families were then able to enjoy crafts, treats, storytelling, dancing and other activities in several classrooms.
Fifth-grade teacher Carol Janice hosted two of her former students and now sixth-graders Grace Dawson and Alina Sykut, both of whom took turns reading “Arthur’s Halloween” to younger students. Janice said students who lead the charge model good habits for their peers.
Sullivan said the family literacy night is a long-standing Minetto Elementary tradition, and she was thrilled to see so many Minetto students and their families enjoying a night all about reading.
