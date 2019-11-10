Minetto Elementary open house a success
MINETTO - Hundreds of Minetto Elementary School students and their families participated in the building’s recent open house where they received pertinent information from Principal Jennifer Sullivan, visited special areas, learned about student progress since the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year and enjoyed a plethora of community agency activities. Sullivan said the success of the open house could be credited to all of those in attendance, especially Oswego Police Officer Tom Grover with the DARE Program, Oswego County Opportunities, which shared information about their agency, Oswego County Mental Health and the Healthy Highway initiative. Various prize baskets also were offered by the Home and School Association, which has worked diligently to increase fundraising efforts for playground improvements. Pictured are Minetto Elementary fifth-grader Boston Dashnau with his little brother, Maxton.

