Minetto Elementary participates in “Turkey Disguise” videoconference to close out the Thanksgiving season

MINETTO - A second grade class from Minetto Elementary School participated in a “Turkey Disguise” videoconference alongside students from Hewlett Elementary School located on Long Island.
In similar style to the board game “Guess Who?” students asked one another questions about their local communities, classrooms, school day and each turkey they designed. Students used their deductive reasoning skills and a grid to determine which turkey the other class picked.
“The students asked fantastic questions of each other and had a great time learning about life on Long Island and in Minetto. It was a wonderful experience and gave our students a chance to make new friends virtually,” said Kim LeRoy, library media specialist.
The lesson provided students with a chance to practice following directions while working on their communication and listening skills as a team.
