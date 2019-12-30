Minetto Elementary playground project gets support from Boeheim Foundation

MINETTO - Minetto Elementary School has inched closer to its $100,000 fundraising goal for Phase I of its playground project, thanks to the most recent donation of $5,000 from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation. The all-inclusive, active play project has been an important focus of the Minetto school community. The outdated structures will be replaced with brand new equipment, which will ensure children of all abilities will be able to play together. Pictured are several students and staff members, including Principal Jennifer Sullivan, decked out in orange, as a show of thanks to the foundation for its support.
