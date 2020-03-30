Minetto Elementary sixth-graders host kindness assembly

MINETTO - To help promote character education throughout the entire building at Minetto Elementary, the school recently began hosting monthly assemblies to increase efforts in unifying the school community and promoting positive culture. Throughout the month of February, students familiarized themselves more with the trait of kindness. Kindness pledges were read, students and staff members completed random acts of kindness and utilization of The Minetto Way helped propel students into being more kind to others. To summarize all those efforts, sixth-graders Joseph Smith, Billy Laird, Johnathan Budd Jr., Lucas Wallace, Noah Ireland and Elvis Henderson led the school-wide assembly. Each student took turns sharing their thoughts on kindness, including Budd who said kindness may be used as a motivation for others. Minetto library media specialist Kimberly LeRoy, pictured, then read the book “What Does It Mean to Be Kind” to the entire student body. Students and staff members then turned to one another and shared kind thoughts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.