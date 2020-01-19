Minetto Elementary spellers advance to the district bee in March

MINETTO - Minetto Elementary sixth-grader Cali Tice was recently named champion of the school’s spelling bee. She will join second-place honoree Taylor Geraci and third-place honoree Taelon DeGroff, both fifth-graders, in representing Minetto Elementary School at the Oswego City School District spelling bee in March. Principal Jennifer Sullivan said several students participated in six rounds to get to the top three spellers, but the tight race continued with an additional 10-round battle between the second- and first-place finishers.
