Minetto Elementary students perform “Seussical JR.” musical

MINETTO - Snippets of the stories by renowned author Dr. Seuss came to life during Minetto Elementary’s spring musical, “Seussical JR.”
Fifth- and sixth-grade cast members performed to an audience full of their peers as a dress rehearsal prior to a recent night show, open to the greater Oswego community. The students worked hard to study their spoken and sung lines, as well as choreography as they brought the audience on a journey with Dr. Seuss characters Horton the elephant, the Cat in the Hat and Gertrude McFuzz among several others.
The whimsical and colorful performance was directed by Minetto music teacher Susan Olinsky. “Seussical JR.” cast members included: Grace Dawson (child/JoJo), Lana Hsu, Lucas Wallace and Emily Hooper (cats 1,2, 3), Noah Ireland (Horton), Olivia Kurilovitch (Gertrude McFuzz), Jade Scheg (Mayzie LaBird), Katie Vincent (Sour Kangaroo), Elvis Henderson, Alina Sykut and Lucas Wiedeman (Wickershams 1, 2, 3), Kaleigh LeRoux, Gabe LaPage, Maria Saltalamachia, Sophia Percival and MacKenzie VanPatten (jungle citizens 1, 2, 3, 4, 5), Jacob Wiedeman (Mr. Mayor), Rowinn Pennington (Mrs. Mayor), Kyndra Johnson (Young Kangaroo), Gracie Adams (talk show host), Nathaniel Hibbert (Vlad Vladikoff), Joe Smith (Marshal) and Alyssa Lofstrom (Judge Yertle).
Ensemble cast members of the Whos include: Taylor Platt, Clara King, Layla Chwalek, Shawn Cooper-DeVaul, Grace Ketcham and Mason Hayden, while the jungle citizens included: Dawn Ellis, Kayden Crouse, Ethan Geroux and Miley Bevacqua. Fish in the ensemble cast were played by the following students: Boston Dashnau, Nick Campbell, Johnnie Johnston, Nick Sterling, Lyla Malley, Blake Bild and Peyton Turner. Wickershams were played by Xavier Hough, Kaylee Blauvelt, Dominick Natoli and Caiden Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.