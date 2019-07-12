Minetto Elementary students shine in talent show

MINETTO - Minetto Elementary School’s annual talent show featured an array of student skills from dancing to acting to martial arts and beyond.
Students in grades kindergarten to six were featured in the 12-act show, with student Grace Dawson as event emcee. Stage crew members Miles Bandla, Lilianna Thompson and Faith Sheldon also helped keep the show running smoothly.
As a whole class, students in Stacie Roberts’ room performed a skit all about the Boston Tea Party. Dressed in their best historical attire, the students utilized ship and tea props to enhance their stage presence.
Additional acts included: Cadence Longley (singing), Nathaniel Hibbert (martial arts), Jayla Barbur and Natalie Bartlett (dance), Ella O’Connor, Molly Wells, Alina Sykut, Natalee Miller and Mya Whiteside as a clarinet and flute ensemble, Sophia and Emma Terzulli (Irish dancers), Cameron and Ethan D’Angelo (martial arts), Faith Sheldon and Lilianna Thompson (singing), Sadie Pratt, Jacob Barton, Brayden Breesee, Zach Munger and Ethan Munger (ensemble), Kyriel Patane (dance), Lana Hsu and Kaylee Blauvelt (dance/gymnastics) and Keira Pennington (singing).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.