Misericordia University creates new scholarship dedicated to PACS Alum

Jack Jennings and Misericordia President Dr. Daniel J. Myers.

PULASKI - Misericordia University in Pennsylvania announced its new Misericordia University Jack Jennings Pulaski High School Scholarship. The scholarship is dedicated to Jack Jennings and his legacy at Pulaski Academy and Central School (PACS).

Jennings, who retired at the end of 2021-2022 school year, dedicated 33 years of his life to teaching, with the majority of those years spent teaching students at PACS. The President of Misericordia University, Dr. Daniel J. Myers, created and dedicated this scholarship to Jennings, who is a long-time friend.

