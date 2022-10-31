Misericordia University creates new scholarship dedicated to PACS Alum

PULASKI - Misericordia University in Pennsylvania announced its new Misericordia University Jack Jennings Pulaski High School Scholarship. The scholarship is dedicated to Jack Jennings and his legacy at Pulaski Academy and Central School (PACS).
Jennings, who retired at the end of 2021-2022 school year, dedicated 33 years of his life to teaching, with the majority of those years spent teaching students at PACS. The President of Misericordia University, Dr. Daniel J. Myers, created and dedicated this scholarship to Jennings, who is a long-time friend.
“I can’t think of many people who are more deserving of this than Jack,” said Dr. Myers. “He is a perfect example of what Pulaski is all about.”
“This is a tremendous honor,” said Jennings. “I’m very grateful to Misericordia University, and to Dr. Myers. I know this scholarship is going to have a big impact on students’ lives after high school.”
The scholarship will be awarded to one senior at Pulaski High School each year. The scholarship is worth $20,000 annually and is automatically renewable for four years with a maximum of $80,000. All applicants who are not selected for the scholarship will receive a $500 annual dean’s award, as long as they are enrolled at Misericordia University.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.