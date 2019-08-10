The Miss Adirondack Scholarship Organization is now accepting applications for the 2020 competition year.
The first 12 Miss and 12 Teen applicants who complete all required application criteria will be accepted.
Miss Adirondack is open to those living, working or attending school in the Adirondack region. Miss Heart of New York is open statewide, excluding the five boroughs and Long Island.
The competition is Oct. 5 at the Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive, Clayton.
To be a contestant, one must be between ages 17 and 25, a United States citizen, meet residency requirements for competing in a certain city or state, meet character criteria as set forth by the Miss America Organization, be in reasonably good health to meet job requirements and be able to meet the time commitment and job responsibilities as set forth by the local, state and national competition(s) one is competing in.
The organization’s information states reasons to enter this competition include gaining valuable experience and life lessons and earning quality scholarship funds for college and graduate school.
