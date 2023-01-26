WATERTOWN — Money is the biggest concern of the average north country resident, according to the latest survey from Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Studies.
The center released its Annual Survey of the North Country Community on Thursday, which showed that over half of the surveyed residents in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported that their financial situation has deteriorated over the last year.
According to the survey, 51% of residents in the three counties reported that their financial situation has gotten worse, an all-time high for the 23 years the survey has been conducted, worse than the 40% who reported a worsening financial situation in 2008. Inflation was the most commonly cited issue among survey respondents.
“In terms of inflation being the No. 1 issue, we saw that kind of nationally and we’re also seeing that locally,” said Andrew Draper, research coordinator for the Center for Community Studies and an assistant professor of math at JCC. “It’s certainly much higher up than we’ve ever seen.”
However, Mr. Draper said 2022 saw the highest number of people reporting good access to quality employment. Combined, the three counties reported that 30% of people said they were happy with the job market around them. Historically, that total has hovered more around 10% to 20%, slowly increasing over the last five or six years.
“That was a shift from people saying things were fair to saying they were good,” Mr. Draper said. “So we had this dual thing going on, where they’re saying their personal finances are getting worse but rated employment as improving.”
North country residents seem dissatisfied with the paths taken by the nation and New York, with only 14% of survey respondents saying they think the country is headed in the right direction and only 18% saying they think New York is headed in the right direction. At the local level, things are slightly improved, with 33% of respondents saying they think their county is headed in the right direction.
On education, it seems public satisfaction in the local K-12 school systems has dropped as well, with only 36% of people reporting they think their local K-12 schools are adequately preparing students for the technology and economy of the future. That’s a significant shift from past years; as recently as 2017, over 55% of people in every county reported they were satisfied with their local schools.
“I think we’re seeing the remnants of the switch to remote learning, and I think we’re seeing that ratings are decreasing partly because of what we’ve had to experience these last few years,” Mr. Draper said.
The survey was conducted two weeks before the midterm elections in 2022, and Mr. Draper said there’s a lot of parallels to be seen between the issues in that election and people’s concerns here at home. He said the political discussions around education, inflation and the economy definitely contributed to the concerns expressed in the survey.
Satisfaction with access to higher education, like colleges and trade schools, has remained stable in the region. In Jefferson County, 60% of people said they think their access to higher education is excellent or good, compared to a long-term average of 64%. In St. Lawrence County, with its array of public and private institutions, 75% of people said they have good or excellent access to higher education, compared to a long-term average of 74%.
In Lewis County, things have been steadily improving since 2009, with 53% of residents saying they have good or excellent access to higher education in 2022 compared to the long-term average of 45%.
Public satisfaction with housing and health care is also relatively low, and has decreased when compared in recent years. Across the three counties, only 28% of people said they were happy with the availability of good housing, when as recently as 2018 housing availability was rated good by more than 50% of the surveyed population.
Meanwhile, 43% of respondents said they were happy with their access to health care, down from over 50% as recently as 2020. In Jefferson County, there was a big drop from 2021 to 2022, with 67% of people saying they had good or excellent access to health care in 2021 and only 44% saying the same in 2022.
“It was not necessarily a big jump from saying excellent down to poor; what we saw was a shift from people saying things were good to saying they were fair,” Mr. Draper said.
On politics, the survey found that the ideological leanings of people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have remained relatively stable.
In 2022, 44% of people said they hold “middle-of-the-road” beliefs. Since the survey was first done in 2000, the largest proportion of respondents have said the same thing. The next largest political ideology is conservative, with 32% of people saying they are conservative or very conservative. 14% defined themselves as liberal or very liberal, and 10% said they were unsure of their ideology.
The Center for Community Studies put this survey out to respondents in late October 2022, spending the next 4 months parsing the data and preparing their report. The center is staffed by director Joel LaLone, Mr. Draper and research director Larry Danforth who lead a team of 40 JCC students, and run by an advisory board of local officials and community members.
“I know that Joel, Larry and I, we take pride in what we do here,” Mr. Draper said. “The face that we’re able to to what we do, and still teach in a classroom, we get to bring what we do into the classroom for our students who get to benefit, and the college gets to benefit, and the community.”
Interviews were conducted in person, over the phone and through a randomly generated list of email participants, and 1,458 people were reached. The margin of error is 2.9% in either direction, with county-specific error margins between 4.7% and 5.3%.
