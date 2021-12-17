OGDENSBURG — Recent posts on TikTok and Instagram calling for school violence on Friday were unsubstantiated, but Ogdensburg City School District officials are working with the city police department to increase officer presence in the schools “in the interest of safety.”
In an email sent to parents and guardians Thursday night, Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall said the district had been made aware of TikTok and Instagram posts warning of possible school shootings across the nation on Friday.
“Please know that the threats alleged in the posts are unsubstantiated and are not specific to the Ogdensburg City School District or any other school,” Mr. Kendall wrote. “We plan for school to be in session tomorrow (Friday) as scheduled and are working together with the Ogdensburg City Police Department to have an increased presence around our schools tomorrow in the interest of safety.”
“We want to make clear that these types of threats, real or perceived, are not acceptable but that we take all threats seriously,” he added. “Our teachers and staff members have been made aware of the social media posts and are monitoring their students for concerns.”
Mr. Kendall asked that families be mindful of their children’s use of social media where these posts have appeared.
“If they express concern, please reassure them that these posts are unverified and not specific to our schools. It is important to remind your children that if they see or hear something, or something seems out of place or is of concern to them, to please let us know,” Mr. Kendall wrote. “We want our students to feel comfortable sharing information with a building principal, a teacher, a coach, or any trusted adult. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to maintain security and to protect the safety of everyone in our buildings.”
This follows an alleged threat — a screenshot image — that forced the city schools to be in lockout status on Dec. 10, and had city police stationed at each school. The lockout ended shortly after noon that day and the schools resumed normal operations after it was determined that the threat was not credible.
