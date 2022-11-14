Groups urge Hochul to fund school meals

MASSENA — More than 180 organizations are urging Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to fund healthy meals for students in her fiscal year 2024 state budget.

The Healthy School Meals for All Coalition includes education, parent and teacher groups, labor unions, anti-hunger, nutrition, health and equity advocates, led by Hunger Solutions New York and Community Food Advocates with funding from the New York Health Foundation.

