Over 30 NNY educators tapped Master Teachers

Sean Ellison from Norwood-Norfolk Central School is among the latest group of educators who have been named state Master Teachers. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — More than 30 area teachers were among the 221 educators who have been selected for the New York State Master Teacher Program.

The Master Teacher Program is a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) leaders. They teach science, technology, computer science, robotics, coding, engineering, math and integrated STEM courses across grades K-12 including Advanced Placement, Honors and Regents levels.

