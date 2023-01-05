MASSENA — More than 30 area teachers were among the 221 educators who have been selected for the New York State Master Teacher Program.
The Master Teacher Program is a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) leaders. They teach science, technology, computer science, robotics, coding, engineering, math and integrated STEM courses across grades K-12 including Advanced Placement, Honors and Regents levels.
The latest selection includes 52 elementary teachers and 37 teachers from high-needs districts. The group includes 156 teachers with multiple teaching certifications, 38 certified in special education, and 18 teachers certified in technology education who are offering various courses in Engineering Design & Development, Computer Aided Design, and Automation and Robotics. The selected Master Teachers have been teaching for an average of 14 years. More than 68% have been in the classroom for more than 10 years, and 24% have been teaching for more than 20 years.
The 221 Master Teachers represent 143 school districts. Their selection brings the total number of Master Teachers in the state to more than 1,600.
In addition, nearly 40 other area teachers have been designated as Emeritus. The Emeritus designation is given to those who successfully complete four years as state Master Teachers. Emeriti continue as vital participants in the Master Teacher network, actively contributing to STEM educational initiatives, locally and statewide.
The Master Teachers include:
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Belleville-Henderson: Barbara Bibbins (Emeritus)
Carthage: Toni LaPoint (Emeritus), Seth Markley, Valerie Pond (Emeritus), Michael Pierce and Heather Randall-Neville (Emeritus)
General Brown: Susan Menapace
Indian River: Lori Felder, Nichole Hirt, Natalie Hurley, Andrea Inserra (Emeritus), Tyna Meeks, Lindsey Steblen (Emeritus) and Bobbie Trudeau
La Fargeville: Robert Augustus Jr. (Emeritus), Katie Compo (Emeritus) and Bridget DeMarse (Emeritus)
Lyme: Beth Faulknham, Adrienne Teachout and Deborah Wilkinson (Emeritus)
South Jefferson: Benita Cataldo (Emeritus), William Fairchild (Emeritus), Jennifer Fraser (Emeritus), Kerry Kennett, Andrew Larsen (Emeritus) and Erin Wiley (Emeritus)
Thousand Islands: Deborah Babcock (Emeritus), Lisa Ingerson (Emeritus) and Edward Oliver Jr. (Emeritus)
LEWIS COUNTY
Beaver River: Timothy Freed (Emeritus), Jaime Gates (Emeritus) and Michelle Watkins (Emeritus)
Copenhagen: Angela Schermerhorn (Emeritus) Copenhagen and Adam Staab
Lowville: Mallory Augustus, Brittany Muller and Susan Rubenzahl
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY
Canton: Kristen Ames (Emeritus), Meaghan Bartell, Kristen Betrus, James Burdick, Margaret Clemens (Emeritus), Robert Dixon (Emeritus), Sandra Drechsel, Laurey Rosser (Emeritus), Alicia Wentworth (Emeritus) and Carol Wright
Edwards-Knox: Kelly Cusano and Shane Pickering (Emeritus)
Gouverneur: Lisa Dunkelberg (Emeritus), Samuel Sochia and Kassandra Robillard
Madrid-Waddington: Troy Creurer (Emeritus) and Michelle Robinson (Emeritus)
Massena: Tomorrah Averill (Emeritus)
Norwood-Norfolk: Sean Ellison
Ogdensburg: Ruth-Anne Barkley, Lisa Beldock, Amber Henry (Emeritus), Juliette Ross, Matthew Shaver (Emeritus) and Cristy Smith (Emeritus)
Potsdam: James Allott (Emeritus), Joshua Brosell, April Rossiter and Jodie Tiernan (Emeritus)
St. Lawrence: Darlene Bissonette (Emeritus), Michael Gendler and Majella LaRock (Emeritus)
Throughout their four-year participation in the program, Master Teachers receive a $15,000 stipend annually. They also engage in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities throughout the academic year; work closely with pre-service and early career teachers to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers; and attend required regional meetings at their SUNY campus, participate in and lead several professional development sessions each year.
“Our teachers are the driving force behind New York’s leading education system, and continued investment in our world-class teachers is crucial in the development of our State’s future leaders,” Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul said in a press release announcing the latest group of Master Teachers. “I’m proud to announce the expansion of the Master Teacher network and the open application for the next round of STEM teachers and counselors. New York is home to many talented teachers and we owe an enormous debt of gratitude to educators across our state.”
“When I started my career in education, I was fortunate to have an outstanding mentor to help guide me,” State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in the release. “Now, STEM teachers across the state will benefit from the guidance and expertise of these extraordinary Master Teacher mentors. I welcome the new class of professionals and thank them for their dedication to educating New York’s young people.”
