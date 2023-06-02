LOWVILLE — Thirteen trophies, including six for first-place finishes, were earned by BOCES Environmental Conservation & Forestry Program students at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center at a statewide competition last month.
The event, held on May 18 at SUNY Cobleskill, attracted 400 technical students from 12 BOCES programs around the state including 16 of the 20 students in the Sackett BOCES program.
According to BOCES spokesperson Nathan Lehman, the competition has been held annually for decades, at least as far back as the 1980s, switching location every year between SUNY Cobleskill, where it was held this year, and Paul Smith’s College in the Adirondacks.
“It’s good for our kids because Skills USA (competition in Syracuse attended by many BOCES students) doesn’t offer any sort of competition ... for these kinds of skills, so this gives them a chance to go to a statewide competition along with any other BOCES that have forestry or similar programs, so they can test their skills against each other.”
From Beaver River High School, Paige Roggie won first place for tree identification and second place for fish and wildlife identification; Jessica Reed of Beaver River placed second in the Female Bow Saw category; and Brayden Monnat won third-place trophies for log scaling and men’s bow saw.
Lowville Academy High School student Sean Miller placed first for tree scaling and Dylan Barber won the One Person Men’s Pulp Throw for distance.
Zachary Miller of Adirondack High School placed first in the Log Scaling race while Damien Offen of Carthage Central High School won a second-place trophy in the Compass and Pace competition.
Mixed-school teams that won honors included the first-place Jack-n-Jill Two Person Crosscut Saw winners Austin Hungerford of South Lewis and Jessica Reed of Beaver River, and the third-place team of Shyainne Davoy of Beaver River and Sean Miller of Lowville Academy; first-place firebuilders Paige Roggie of Beaver River and Giovanni Foster of Adirondack High School; and the third-place Men’s Four Person Team Pulp Throw team, Dominic Roes and Brayden Monnat of Beaver River, Tracy Snyder of Lowville Academy and Damien Offen of Carthage Central.
First-place winners receive a $1,000 per year scholarship at SUNY Cobleskill and although none of the seniors eligible for that scholarship are planning to go to the school, according to Mr. Lehamn, first-place juniors will be able to get the scholarship benefit if they ultimately decide to attend SUNY Cobleskill.
