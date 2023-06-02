hed

Sixteen students in the Environmental Conservation and Forestry program at Howard G. Sackett BOCES participated in the state Forestry Competition held on May 18 at SUNY Cobleskill. A total of 13 trophies including six first-place, were won by Sackett Center students. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — Thirteen trophies, including six for first-place finishes, were earned by BOCES Environmental Conservation & Forestry Program students at Howard G. Sackett Technical Center at a statewide competition last month.

The event, held on May 18 at SUNY Cobleskill, attracted 400 technical students from 12 BOCES programs around the state including 16 of the 20 students in the Sackett BOCES program.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.