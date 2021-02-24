Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow showers will change to a steady rain. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this evening. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.