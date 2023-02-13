Morgan Foland showcases artwork in on-campus exhibition

ONEONTA - Morgan Foland, of Brewerton, is one of 36 students across courses taught by Dr. Sheena Mason, assistant professor of English, to have their artwork exhibited in SUNY Oneonta Project Space Gallery. “Art Across Campus: Literature in Translation” showcases the final projects of students from courses outside of the Art Department. The exhibition opened Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will run through Feb. 18.
“Art Across Campus: Literature in Translation” features painting, drawing, sculpture, black-out poetry and collage art styles. Foland submitted work from the African American Women Writers course.
