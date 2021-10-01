HAMMOND — Lisbon Central School will be losing its 7-12 principal who will take the K-12 position at Hammond Central School in early October.
Lauren Morley, who began her career in education teaching physical education and coaching at Ogdensburg Free Academy for 10 years, will officially begin at Hammond Central School on Oct. 4. She has been the 7-12 principal at Lisbon for the past five years.
At Hammond Central School, she will be responsible for grades kindergarten through 12.
“I am excited to officially be joining your family on Monday, October 4th and hope to be able to meet as many of you as possible during drop off and pick up times, bus runs, school and community events. I have had the opportunity to visit classrooms and begin to get to know your children but can not wait to become a part of their success at school and support their needs academically, socially and emotionally each day,” said Morley in a statement to the school community.
A native of the North Country, Morley has three children - Jack, 8th grade; Brynn, 5th grade; and Cate, 2nd grade. Her husband, Matt, is a physical education teacher at OFA and a longtime coach for the district.
Morley is ready for the challenge at Hammond.
“I enjoy challenging myself, learning new things and can not wait to embark on this new journey at Hammond. I look forward to this year being filled with countless opportunities for our students, faculty, staff and community members to engage in school academics, culture and Red Devil pride. As your Principal I am committed to providing our students with meaningful, engaging academics, combined with special events, extracurricular activities and athletics so each of our students has a way of being involved and staying connected,” stated Morley.
She believes that communication is vital and plays an integral role in the success of the district’s students.
“COVID has provided us with unique challenges over the past 20 months, moving forward I am eager to partner with you to provide the best educational experience possible for your child(ren). Please do not hesitate to contact me, at any time, in order to stay current with your child’s assignments, grades, assessments and school activities. I encourage parents, students, and community members to work in collaboration with us in order to seize the many opportunities our district has to offer,” she wrote.
