CANTON — St. Lawrence University inaugurated its new president, Kathryn A. Morris, on Saturday morning in a celebration at Gunnison Memorial Chapel.
Ms. Morris became the 19th president of the university last year following the retirement of her predecessor William L. Fox.
She is the second woman in SLU’s 166-year history to head the institution.
The inauguration began with a procession of trustees, faculty, alumni, and invited guests cloaked in regalia. The Rev. Shaun Whitehead, university chaplain, then offered invocation.
Greetings were given by half a dozen speakers, including Michael W. Ranger, chair of the board of trustees, and Hannah B. Crow, president of SLU’s Thelomathesian Society.
Afterwards, the Laurentian Singers — a singing club on campus — gave a brief performance.
The keynote address was delivered by Stephenie R. Chaudoir, associate professor of psychology at College of the Holy Cross, who once had Ms. Morris as a professor.
Ms. Chaudoir spoke highly of her mentor.
“When I’m stuck in a difficult leadership moment, I literally think to myself: ‘What would Kate do?’”
“In every role I’ve seen her in,” Ms. Chaudoir said, “she’s been transparent and thoughtful.”
“You are poised to have the journey of a lifetime, and I cannot wait to see all you will do here in the years to come.”
In her inaugural address, Ms. Morris gave thanks to those who inspired her — particularly her grandparents, who grew up largely uneducated and would be proud to see their granddaughter become president of a university.
“I really wish my grandparents were here today,” she said through tears. “They would be really proud.”
Ms. Morris expressed gratitude to the local community — both academic and in general — that has welcomed her.
“I look forward to all we will accomplish together,” she said.
After the ceremony, attendees headed next door to the Owen D. Young library for a lunch reception provided by the university.
