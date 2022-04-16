MORRISTOWN — The 2022 class leaders for Morristown Central School are Iris Bailey, valedictorian; and Nathan Forrest, salutatorian.
Iris Bailey
Miss Bailey, daughter of Allison Felt and the late Tim Bailey, has a grade point average of 97.45 and will graduate with a Regents diploma and nine college credits.
She is a member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. In addition, she has been a student at BOCES Northwest Tech throughout her junior and senior years, taking graphic communications, where she is certified in multiple Adobe programs. Miss Bailey received the North Country Arts All-Star Award.
She will major in game design at SUNY Canton.
Nathan Forrest
Mr. Forrest, son of Michael and Christine Forrest, has a grade point average of 96.45 and will graduate with a Regents diploma with advanced designation, and 12 college credits.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and senior high chorus.
Mr. Forrest will major in geology and biology at SUNY Potsdam.
