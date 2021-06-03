Morristown Central School class leaders
MORRISTOWN — The 2021 class leaders of Morristown Central School are Rylie Showers, valedictorian; and Hailey Ward, salutatorian.
Miss Showers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Showers and Ms. Traci Showers, has an academic average of 95.15. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and with nine college credits. She is a member of the Spanish club, yearbook committee, athletic council and National Honor Society. In addition, she has played soccer, basketball and softball and participated in the trap team.
Among awards received are the University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award, Le Moyne College Heights Award and Clarkson Leadership Award.
She plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in physical therapy.
Miss Ward, daughter of Mr. Dan Ward and Ms. Natasha Ward, has an academic average of 92.84. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and nine college credits. She is a member of the yearbook committee, Spanish club and National Honor Society. In addition, she has played soccer, basketball and softball.
Among awards received are the St. Lawrence University Augsbury Award, Elmira Key Award and Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award.
Miss Ward plans to attend Monroe Community College, Rochester, to major in dental hygiene.
