Morristown Central School class leaders
MORRISTOWN — The 2023 class leaders at Morristown Central School are Trent Miller, valedictorian; Matthew Wilson, salutatorian; and Erica Putney, outstanding career and technical education student.
Trent Miller
Mr. Miller, son of Michael and Stephanie Miller, has a grade point average of 97.12 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with honors, mastery in math and science, and 21 college credits.
He is a member of National Honor Society, where he serves as president, chorus, band and yearbook committee, where he serves as co-president. He has participated in All County festivals and was selected to the Area All State Choir.
Among awards received were the North Country Arts All-Star Award and Academic All Star Award.
Mr. Miller plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in cyber security.
Matthew Wilson
Mr. Wilson, son of David and Linda Wilson, has a grade point average of 95.91 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with honors, mastery in math and science and 30 college credits.
He is a member of National Honor Society, student council and yearbook committee, where he serves as co-president. He is a Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY)youth ambassador and Learn to Lead mentor.
Mr. Wilson plans to attend SUNY Morrisville to major in dairy management.
Erica Putney
Miss Putney, daughter of Ricky and Penni Bass and Lowell Putney, has a grade point average of 95.36 and will graduate with a Regents Diploma with honors, CTE Criminal Justice, and 24 college credits.
She is a member of National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and student council.
Miss Putney has enlisted into the United States Army Reserve and plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in psychology.
