Morristown Central names new principal

Flynn

MORRISTOWN — Morristown Central School has hired a new principal.

Massena’s Corey Flynn has officially been named the new building principal as school begins for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday. Mr. Flynn replaces David Doe who had been at the district for seven years and retired at the end of last school year.

