MORRISTOWN — Morristown Central School has hired a new principal.
Massena’s Corey Flynn has officially been named the new building principal as school begins for the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday. Mr. Flynn replaces David Doe who had been at the district for seven years and retired at the end of last school year.
“On behalf of the Morristown Central School District, I would like to welcome Mr. Flynn as our new building principal. We look forward to Mr. Flynn’s energy, enthusiasm, compassion for others, and focus on education,” said Superintendent Staci A. Vaughn. “Strong leadership is the foundation of school success, and I am excited to work together to build our school community.”
Mr. Flynn comes to Morristown after being an English teacher at Potsdam Central School. Prior to that he was a teacher in Rome, Oneida County. During his time in education, Mr. Flynn worked in an information and communications technology English classroom, spent time as a regional teacher leader, planned professional development for all staff as a director of a state Teacher Center and has served as both assistant principal and principal.
Mr. Flynn attended SUNY Potsdam where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and then St. Lawrence University to earn his school building leader certification.
In a letter to the Morristown school community, Mr. Flynn stated that he is excited to bring his skills and experience to the district and is looking forward to working with the community to provide the best education to students.
“Throughout this summer I have worked to get to know the building and to grasp the unique needs of our school community. Additionally, I worked closely with our administrative team and other district staff to ensure that I can support our staff, students, and families throughout the upcoming school year,” Mr. Flynn wrote. “I am certain, with your help, we will be able to work together to provide a welcoming and safe environment that challenges students to develop, explore, and grow as students and people. My goals are to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to build positive relationships, recognize and capitalize on our strengths, and collectively work to help students find success at school and beyond.”
He added, “I believe all students can find success if we make decisions with them in mind. This year as a school we are going to focus on reconnecting with one another, rethinking how we approach school practices, and rejuvenating our sense of fun and excitement.”
