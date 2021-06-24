MORRISTOWN — All students in grades pre-k to 8th-grade at Morristown Central School will be able to register for Morristown Central School’s Green Rockets Rising Summer Program.
The program will run Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning July 6 and ending Aug. 5. The summer program focuses on English Language Arts, math and science, positive social interactions and collaborative involvement with community organizations and events, according to organizers.
“The mission of the Green Rockets Rising Summer Program is to provide students with a safe, extended learning environment with opportunities to foster growth in literacy, math, and skills necessary for success in school, college, careers, and life in the 21st century,” said Nicki O’Donnell, director of the summer program.
Typically, students are recommended by teachers to participate in the summer program. But O’Donnell said that any students in grades pre-k to 8th are eligible to participate and they typically have between 80-90 students enroll.
“Our final numbers depend on the number of teachers and aides/assistants that agree to work for the summer. We are funded through the Empire Grant with the Office of Children and Family Services, so we have specific student to staff ratios that we must maintain,” she said.
O’Donnell said that besides herself, there are between 3-4 teaching assistants, a cafeteria worker and between 6-7 teachers who will be providing “hands-on” instruction and activities, depending on enrollment numbers.
She said students will receive “daily hands-on, project-based literacy and math instruction and activities, field trips in the local community, weekly visits to the Morristown Public Library for story read alouds, crafts and guest presentations, nutrition education through the Cornell Cooperative Extension, and end of the program celebration and projects around the theme of the program.”
Transportation will be provided for students outside of the Village of Morristown and breakfast and lunch will be provided free of charge to anyone 18 years of age or younger.
For more information on the program or to register your child, please contact O’Donnell at 315-375-8814, extension 21101, or email her at nicki.odonnell@sllboces.org.
“We are ecstatic to be able to offer the students at Morristown Central School District an opportunity to maintain academic skills while also being immersed in enriching activities,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.