MORRISTOWN — Morristown Central School’s Parent-Teacher Organization is doing everything they can to make sure every student is ready for a productive school year when classes resume in September. To make that happen, the PTO is hosting their second-annual MCS Rockets Back2School Bash on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
“The PTO saw a need in the community and recognized that it would be a great way to alleviate financial strain on parents before the start of the new school year. We used other schools that had held back to school events in the past as a model and we ran with it,” said Jessica Woodcock, PTO vice-president, “The purpose of the Back2School Bash is to bring the community together and start the new school year off on the right foot by providing families with everything they need for a successful year.”
Many local organizations will be on hand this year. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Renewal House, St. Lawrence Health Initiative, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Community Health Center of the North Country are just some of the groups that will be attending this year. If an organization would like to attend please email pto@mcsk12.org for more information.
“We are really excited to put on an even bigger event this year,” said Penny Young, PTO president.
Students will be able to pick up necessary school supplies, books and there will even be a local hair stylist who will giving free haircuts to students.
There will be snacks for the youngsters like cotton candy provided by the Morristown Junior Firefighters and sno-cones by the Morristown Fire Department, as well as hot dogs and popcorn.
There will be a photo booth, balloon animals by Liv’s Sunshine Balloons as well as other activities to enjoy.
All items are free to Morristown students but will be on a first come, first serve basis.
Young said that a new initiative for the event is that rides will be provided if parents and students lack transportation. A Morristown bus will pick them up, however, you must sign up by Aug. 16 by calling the main office at 315-375-8814 or online bit.ly/3rd1MQs. Young said that even with COVID-19 restrictions the event was a success in 2020.
“We had a great turnout last year even with the COVID restrictions. Last year, was our first year holding this type of event so it was all new to us but we had the support of our community and school to make it happen. We were able to hold the event outside last year and made the necessary provisions to make it a safe event with all the restrictions,” said Young.
Young said that the PTO is extremely grateful for the support they received from the school, community and their volunteers and that it’s a worthwhile cause.
“This event takes months to prepare for and execute and we could not do it without our wonderful volunteers that put in countless hours,” said Young.
If you would like to help the PTO with this event, they are taking donations of new, packaged school supplies or personal care items like deodorant, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes. They can dropped off to Morristown Central School or Citizens Bank, Morristown, during business hours until Aug. 10. Anyone that would like to make a monetary donation can either mail a check to MCS PTO, 408 Gouverneur St., Morristown, NY 13664, or drop it off to the school.
