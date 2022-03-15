Mother Cabrini Health Foundation awards grants to Read to Them in support of New York school literacy programs

NEW YORK — Read to Them, a national literacy-focused nonprofit was recently honored as a Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grantee for 2022. Through this partnership, and the work of countless educators across the state, Read to Them is eager to continue to support vulnerable communities in each corner of New York.
“As we look back at the compounding crises of the last few years, the health-related needs of vulnerable communities have only grown. Our grantees have demonstrated tremendous resilience, creativity, and dedication to serving those in need, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have such detrimental impact,” said Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Visa and Chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation Board.
The Cabrini Health Foundation awarded Read to Them two grants, the first of which will serve students in the Syracuse City School District in Syracuse. The primary focus of this project is to address literacy loss of Syracuse students in grades kindergarten-six caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through an accessible literacy initiative and an emphasis on reading proficiency, Read to Them’s One School, One Book program will aid in building a bridge between the Syracuse community, schools, and parents. The goal is to enable students to read at home and at school, a balance that is pivotal in increasing reading levels.
The second grant will serve students in Oswego and Fulton (Oswego County), Lafayette (Onondaga County) and Rome (Oneida County) school districts. This grant will focus on partnering with these four districts in grades kindergarten-eight to target the Three Rs from the Pandemic - Reading, Regression, and Recovery. Students returning to school are expected to be one year behind in reading. Read to Them will partner to address reading regression and involve the districts and their communities, and engage parents in helping their children overcome this huge barrier to academic success. Read to Them endeavors to reach across academic and economic barriers to engage all sectors in the community to address the pressing issue that is reading regression.
Literacy is the foundation to improving the economic future of children. It is fundamental to equity in healthcare, economic stability, and the dignity of life.
