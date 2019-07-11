HANNIBAL - Fairley Elementary students recently learned about adaptive sports and inclusivity during a recent visit from Move Along Inc.
During physical education classes, students learned about the adapted recreational opportunities available for people with disabilities. Representatives from Move Along Inc., along with Hannibal student Chloe Joyce, talked about how inclusive sports help build and develop self-confidence and self-worth.
After learning about adapted equipment, students had an opportunity to participate in different sports. Groups of students competed in sled hockey and wheelchair basketball, while individual students tried the handcycle and other modified equipment.
Physical education teachers Scott Leonard and Lynn Halliwell noted that the visit provided students with a different perspective and gave them a better understanding of the options available for all athletes.
