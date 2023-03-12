Iditarod racer will speak at library in Black River

BLACK RIVER — Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library, 101 Public Works Drive, will host a free presentation by Karen Land, an Iditarod racer, at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Attendees will hear about how the team of dogs are trained for dog sled racing, what it’s like to cross the Alaskan tundra during the Iditarod and meet Alaskan husky Noggin.

Due to a family emergency, this event was rescheduled from March 11.

