MASSENA — The Massena Central School District has received a second three-year grant to provide a mentoring program for male Native American students in the district.
Curriculum Director Stephanie Allen said My Brother’s Keeper, which was established by President Barack Obama at the federal level, focuses on closing and eliminating the opportunity gaps for boys and young men of color so that young people have a chance to reach their full potential.
The district’s grant funding from the state Education Department is for the My Brother’s Keeper Native American Program.
“At the New York state level, the My Brother’s Keeper initiative was also committed to the six key areas, which are ensuring equitable access to high-quality programs; expanding prevention, early warning and intervention services using differentiated approaches based on need and culture; making support services available; and finally, engaging families and communities,” Ms. Allen said.
She said the district applied for the grant and received it for the second time.
“It was a three-year grant. With COVID, while it had many struggles, opportunities were still available for us,” she said. “At Massena Central, we focused on these initiatives.”
Grant Coordinator Ryan Ransom said the district had some goals and outcomes for the grant this year. Those included:
— Creating an effective mentoring program, pairing Native American males with role models in the community, district and local colleges and universities.
— Creating a student leadership program to recruit, train and mentor students to take leadership roles in the school and community.
— Providing STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — activities aimed at promoting and strengthening career awareness and readiness through an extended day program.
— Establishing a K-12 cultural and STEAM coordinator to serve as the liaison between Massena Central School and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
“With all things considered with COVID, I feel like we’ve done pretty well and actually touched upon all of these goals,” Mr. Ransom said.
One of the initiatives was to implement a mentoring program. Among the mentors were SUNY Potsdam students Luke Allen and Jake Thompson, as well as Darryl Lazare and Landon Laffin.
“Landon and Jake worked with us in the spring, starting in May with some of our high school students who were at risk of failing. That turned out to be pretty positive,” Mr. Ransom said. “We had 14 students they worked with. Every single one of them passed and four of five of them were seniors who were able to graduate. They continued on into the summer and we added Luke. He worked with 18 middle school students. They all passed their courses.”
They also worked with another 18 high school students.
“Fifteen of them passed all their courses and three of them passed courses that allowed them to move on and reach toward those goals of graduation,” he said. “So, with that mentoring program, we met the goals for No. 1 and No. 2 because they’ve proven to be outstanding leaders. They work with the students well, guide them with their work, make sure they stay on track.”
For the third goal, providing STEAM activities, Mr. Ransom said the district wasn’t able to do after-school programming because of COVID, but students were able to participate in summer camps.
“We had a flight simulator camp. Benjamin Reed, our grade seven technology teacher implemented that. That was successful,” he said. “A lot of students were excited to participate in that, and I’ve heard a lot of good things about it. He’s going to be implementing that into his curriculum.”
Mr. Ransom said he held a weeklong robotics and computer science camp, “and they have expressed interest in continuing this in the school year and even starting a club.”
Some cultural components were also included in the program, including a wilderness and survival camp and women’s health camp.
“We also partnered with the Akwesasne Holistic Life Foundation, and they had a four-week-long mindfulness ambassador training program,” he said. “This taught students yoga, mindfulness and ways to combat their stress in daily life, and we’re hoping that students who participated in this program will help them during the school year to provide these sessions with their fellow students.”
The students also participated in a robotics camp.
“Students picked this up very fast and were able to program these robots to do various tasks,” Mr. Ransom said.
Through a program called North Country Science Technology Entry Program, NCSTEP, the students learned about the college application process, financial aid applications, resumes and career exploration. They also participated in a residential school art camp, creating murals that address the effects of residential schools and the indigenous population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.