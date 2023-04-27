NASA staffers talk internship possibilities

NASA Network Integrity Officer Jena Garrahy, a native of Norwood, speaks with Earth science students Thursday at St. Lawrence Central School about NASA internships for high school and college students. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

BRASHER — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is always looking for interns, and that includes area students who are interested in the future of space exploration.

That was part of the message shared by NASA Network Integrity Officer Jena Garrahy and NASA Engineer Nikki Desch during presentations Thursday to St. Lawrence Central High School students.

