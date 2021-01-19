National award recognizes director of SUNY Oswego Counseling Services Center

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 32F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.