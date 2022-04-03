National Reading Month in focus in Hannibal schools

OSWEGO - To celebrate National Reading Month, the Hannibal Central School District launched several literacy initiatives in March.
During the first week of the month, students celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a Read-a-Thon that raised thousands of dollars for Hannibal Home and School.
“We are always exploring new and creative ways to promote literacy,” said Monica Morse, Dennis M. Kenney Middle School’s library media specialist. “The Read-a-Thon was a great way to get our students reading more at home while raising money for Hannibal Home and School. We’re so proud of our students and grateful to everyone who donated.”
In addition to the Read-a-Thon, elementary students participated in literacy nights after-school. The family-friendly events featured games, coloring, reading and Dr. Seuss-themed activities. Guest readers, including Superintendent Christopher Staats and members of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, also stopped into classrooms to share their love of reading with the students.
