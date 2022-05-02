MASSENA — With two months left to take action, the National School Boards Action Center is urging Congress to extend the waiver authority for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue offering free school meals to students.
As it stands now, school districts would no longer be able to serve free meals to all students after June 30.
“We’re still waiting to see if the USDA is going to continue with the universal meals and, at this point, it doesn’t look promising,” Massena Central School Superintendent Patrick H. Brady recently told Board of Education members.
“Next school year we’re anticipating we’ll need to return to having families pay for breakfasts and lunches…unless we act now,” Norwood-Norfolk Central School Superintendent James M. Cruikshank said.
The National School Boards Action Center has set up an online “Call to Action” petition at http://wdt.me/W9qSPC urging Congress to support extending the program through the 2022-23 school year.
“Please contact your U.S. Senators to urge their cosponsorship and strong support for the bipartisan ‘Support Kids Not Red Tape Act (S. 3979),’ which would extend school meal wavier authority to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through September 30, 2023. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) have introduced this new legislation. These flexibilities have been crucial to helping school districts continue meal services to children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Many districts are still facing challenges such as supply chain delays and labor shortages as they return to normal operations,” the organization said.
“Extending the authority to the USDA to continue these flexibilities give our schools and summer meal programs much-needed support to deal with ongoing food service issues while providing continuity in school meal services to students. The ‘Support Kids Not Red Tape Act’ would also help schools transition back to normal meal operations under the National School Lunch Program,” they said.
The extension was not included in the recent Fiscal Year 2022 consolidating funding bill for the federal government. But, the organization said, while most schools have returned to in-person learning, they still face challenges that include labor shortages and supply chain delays, which impact school meal programs.
“Without the requested extension through the ‘Support Kids Not Red Tape Act,’ this expiration would impact USDA’s ability to respond to the supply chain, operational, and access challenges affecting school districts. Moreover, it denies schools and their SFAs the tools and flexibilities they need to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and resume normal operations,” they said.
Additionally, they said, “This waiver authority has helped our district address food insecurity for numerous students, which impacts their ability to learn and succeed in school.”
Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand had joined with the Food Research & Action Center, a national nonprofit working to eradicate poverty-related hunger and undernutrition in the United States, as well as the New York State Council of School Superintendents and other national, state and local organizations in urging an extension for another school year.
USDA waivers had originally been put in place toward the end of the 2019-20 school year. The authority was established through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and was extended for fiscal year 2021 through the Continuing Appropriations Act 2021 and Other Extension Act. It was then extended again to June 30, 2022, through the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.
Usually, only low-income families are eligible and there are restrictions on where families can pick up food and how much they can take, but the USDA has waived these limits due to the pandemic. The waivers allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve all children for free, regardless of income. All children and youth ages 18 and younger can receive meals at no cost, even if they’re not students in their local school districts.
