OSWEGO — A two-year, $187,599 grant from the National Science Foundation will fund SUNY Oswego faculty research in pursuit of discovering a more efficient and less expensive inverter technology to facilitate the adoption of high-voltage DC links in electric vehicles, which will help reduce their charging times.
Electrical and computer engineering faculty member Hui Zhang has brought several grants to the campus.
“Real-world experience is a crucial part of engineering education,” Zhang said. “Getting involved in research is a great way for students to learn hands-on skills and develop problem-solving abilities. I always encourage students to participate in my research.”
Zhang will research traction inverter technology and the application of wide bandgap devices as a way to increase the DC-link voltage of the electrical system in an electric vehicle.
“Besides the significant reduction of charging time of electric vehicles, the new inverter design with a high voltage DC link can increase the power density of the electrical system, which would mean smaller components and less weight, as well as less part count and in turn less cost,” Zhang said.
Oswego students will be involved in the research through project-based courses and summer internships with Zhang.
Through the grant, Zhang will also extend the learning opportunity to K-12 students in local schools by providing science and technology camps and workshops.
“We want to expose the children in our local community to science and technology, especially in the area of power and energy, and inspire them to pursue STEM education and careers,” Zhang said. “On the other hand, we also want to promote our electrical and computer engineering program through these activities and increase student enrollment.”
