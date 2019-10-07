WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Businesses Against Drugs, through a partnership with Jefferson-Lewis BOCES and the Northern New York Community Foundation, will present nationally acclaimed speaker Tony Hoffman to speak to fifth- and sixth-grade students Thursday at a county-wide school assembly in the Watertown High School auditorium.
Mr. Hoffman, a former BMX pro athlete and Olympic team coach, will return to Watertown to present “One choice can change your life,” about his battle with addiction and the lifelong impact a single choice can have. He shared his story in Watertown for the first time in May for nearly 1,000 Jefferson County seventh- and eighth-grade students.
There will be no cost to attend, but space is limited. Parents are also welcome to attend the event.
The event will be broken into two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, in order to accommodate as many students as possible. The morning session will take place from 9 to 10:15 a.m., with the afternoon assembly beginning at 1 and ending at 2:15 p.m.
