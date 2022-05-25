CLAYTON — North Country Quilting Guild show organizers have announced a nationally-recognized judge plus 14 demonstrations for their June 3-5 North Country Quilting Guild Biennial Quilt Show at Cerow Recreation Park Arena, 615 E. Line Road.
Mary Derry, one of only 52 National Association of Certified Quilt Judges in the U.S., has been named to judge the design and workmanship of quilts that have been voluntarily offered for judging at the show.
“The design component includes the way the elements of the artistic creation are used and how successfully,” Ms. Derry, a retired RN, said in a news release. “The workmanship is closely examined to see how skillfully the entry was made. While time constraints prevent commenting on everything I see, I do mention those things that I find very well accomplished and also may suggest some things that might make the entry more competitive.”
Fourteen free-to-attend quilting demonstrations, different each day of the event, will feature techniques and patterns including Penrose tiles, Kantha quilting, stack and whack, daisy and grace, scrappy block, hand applique and cathedral window.
The North Country Quilting Guild is celebrating its 38th anniversary at this 2022 event with quilts of all sizes displaying artistry in fabric by quilters from across a four-county region; the daily quilting demonstrations; vendor; and little quilts silent auction to benefit the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
The North Country Quilting Guild is celebrating its 38th anniversary at this 2022 event with quilts of all sizes displaying artistry in fabric by quilters from across a four-county region; the daily quilting demonstrations; vendors; and a little quilts silent auction benefit for the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund.
Admission is $10 with a ticket good for all three days; hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
More info: NCQGlovestoquilt/ on Facebook and by calling 315-232-4273 or 315-489-0088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.