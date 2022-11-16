MASSENA — The Massena Central School District’s Mindfulness program will be highlighted as part of a report for NBC Nightly News.
A film crew visited Massena Central High School on Wednesday afternoon to film footage and conduct interviews that will be used for the report.
Among their stops was a Mindfulness session led by Steven Thompson-Oaks in the library, and the Mindful Moment Room, where students can visit to take a mental breather.
Community Schools Director Kristin E. Colarusso-Martin said NBC News had done a piece on the Holistic Life Foundation in Baltimore about 10 years ago.
“They’re doing a follow-up to see kind of where it’s evolved and where it’s gone. I imagine the Holistic Life Foundation turned them on to what was going on up here. They were at the Mohawk School this morning,” she said.
This is the third year the Massena Central School District has offered the Mindfulness program, and the first year it’s been part of the high school.
“When the pandemic hit (in 2020), we closed everything down in March and we had these separate groups planning for bringing kids back in the fall. I was chairing the social-emotional learning group and we were like, what are we doing to do to try to get ready for the kids to come back. Somehow it came up that mindfulness was like a premium practice to help kids deal with trauma and to build social emotional learning resilience. It’s like a resilience tool,” she said.
Ms. Colarusso-Martin said they had been talking about bringing a Mindfulness program to the district prior to COVID-19.
“But, we weren’t in the place to implement it until we were faced with having to open with a school or district full of kids who are going to be experiencing trauma,” she said. “We found out that Akwesasne had this brand new tiny not-for-profit that was a satellite branch of the Holistic Life Foundation in Baltimore, and they weren’t in any schools. They had directors and a few volunteers and that was it.”
The district approached the group, who had linked up with the Holistic Life Foundation in Baltimore, to see about working together, and the program began at the elementary and junior high levels before reaching the high school level this year.
“The first year, it was a lot of online. They had an online classroom. They were doing teacher sessions as well as yoga classes online,” Ms. Colarusso-Martin said.
Grant funding paid for the first year of the partnership, and the district used some of its American Rescue Plan funds to continue it beyond that.
When she and Principal Alan C. Oliver were meeting with students to discuss how to make the high school better for them, one of the concerns they heard was that the students needed a “safe space” to go rather than just a counselor or social worker’s room, somewhere they could take a minute and then go back to school. And the Mindful Moment Room was born.
“At that point, Salmon River had implemented a Mindful Moment Room at the junior high and the Mohawk School had implemented one at their school. So, we took the model that was working over there and we implemented it here at the high school,” she said.
The room has been well used, according to Mr. Oliver.
“Some of the students will use it like a study hall. We have some kids in there rather than in the cafeteria. Then, we have some kids who just need a minute during the day and they come down and they do a practice or two with the providers in the room, then go back to class,” he said.
It couldn’t have come at a better time, he said, with the impact COVID had on students who were learning from home, from school or both using a hybrid model.
“You can see the anxiety way up in the school and other mental health issues way up in the school. This is the perfect time to have this program here because we have a lot of students in the school that are struggling with their mental health and coming back,” Mr. Oliver said.
It not only helps the students, but also the counselors and social workers, he said.
“They’re saying they actually have more time to meet with the more acute cases. The counselors can sit down and talk to students with more acute needs and then call their parents and build relationships with the families. The social worker can have like psychotherapy sessions with the students with the most acute needs,” he said. “They can kind of triage, which is leaving more time for trained professionals to do what they really need to do with mental health for students.”
