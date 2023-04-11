NCCC to offer software engineering courses

North Country Community College’s Malone campus will soon offer coding classes through a partnership with UpNCoding, a software engineering education company based in Tupper Lake. Trevor Buchanan/Malone Telegram

SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College is partnering with Tupper Lake firm UpNCoding to prepare students for careers in the growing software engineering industry, according to a joint news release issued Monday.

According to the release, UpNCoding is both a company and a course that focuses on preparing the next generation of software engineers through education and training. Together, NCCC and UpNCoding will offer a 12-week course, beginning this May, that is designed to provide students with career opportunities across multiple industries with companies of various sizes.

