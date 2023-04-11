SARANAC LAKE — North Country Community College is partnering with Tupper Lake firm UpNCoding to prepare students for careers in the growing software engineering industry, according to a joint news release issued Monday.
According to the release, UpNCoding is both a company and a course that focuses on preparing the next generation of software engineers through education and training. Together, NCCC and UpNCoding will offer a 12-week course, beginning this May, that is designed to provide students with career opportunities across multiple industries with companies of various sizes.
When students complete the course, they will be prepared for modern software interview processes and will be educated in potential entry-level positions from full-stack engineer to machine learning engineer. UpNCoding has been creating a partner network where students would be able to interview for open positions immediately after completion of the course, the release stated.
The course is part of a larger effort by NCCC to identify and meet needs for skilled workers in the North Country, according to Joseph Keegan, president of the school.
“It’s the kind of jobs that would also permit folks who want stay and make good pay, and work remotely,” Keegan told the Telegram on Tuesday. “There’s no shortage of jobs.”
The course introduces software engineering principles through instruction-led projects and industry standard tools that students will interact with in their future technology careers.
The course will be held at the Saranac Lake campus but students would not need to physically attend those classes, which will meet three times per week for three-hour sessions. The sessions will be available in a HyFlex format with in-person, synchronous online instruction in addition to recorded sessions to allow for flexible learning. All sessions will be taught by one to two industry-experienced instructors.
According to columbia.edu, HyFlex combines the terms “hybrid” and “flexible.” Hybrid learning refers to learning that integrates complementary face-to-face (synchronous) and online learning (asynchronous) experiences in service of intended learning objectives.
“The emphasis there is on the variability and flexibility of teaching modalities,” Keegan explained. “You can teach live, people can connect from the campuses, or they can connect remotely from wherever they are.”
Dan Preice, CEO of UpNCoding and one of the course instructors, said his firm is excited to be partnering with NCCC, and is excited to bring its teaching method to the school. He said talks about the course have been under way for roughly a year with the college.
“While other institutions focus on a front-end app development, UpNCoding is providing a more well-rounded, full-stack education that better addresses the growing needs of the software engineering industry,” Preice said in the news release.
North Country Community College will host the course while UpNCoding will provide instruction and the curriculum.
“We are excited about our joint initiative with UpNCoding,” Sarah Maroun, North Country’s vice president of academic affairs, said in the release. “This technical curriculum will provide direct-to-work training with a 12-week program, and we are excited that additional courses are being prepared in topics such as security, devops, microprocessor firmware and artificial intelligence/machine learning to better address the needs of the industry and region.”
Preice said his company is committed to meeting those needs.
“We saw this was an area that needed more training and expertise and infrastructure,” Preice told the Telegram on Tuesday. “That’s why we got into it. We saw the need in the north country to bring more technology-based jobs and education. After talking to North Country they were in the same boat, they were looking for something similar.
“We formed this direct-to-workforce program that hits the needs of technology in the area, technology in the industry, and helps bring job potential to the area.”
To further align the needs of the community, NCCC and UpNCoding are developing a second phase of their relationship with a joint venture to provide software contracting services as a means to introduce resume-building workplace experience to students, the release said.
The course will start on May 22 and continue through Aug. 7 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with in-person, live broadcasting, and recording available.
