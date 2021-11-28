Neurographic artwork in the spotlight at Kenney Middle School

Hannibal eighth-grader Noah Decker is pictured with some of the artwork he created as part of a neurographic art lesson in Hollie Leonardi’s class.

HANNIBAL - Dennis M. Kenney Middle School students are using social emotional learning (SEL) techniques to practice relaxation through art making.

In Hollie Leonardi’s eighth-grade art class, a neurographic art lesson provided an opportunity for students to utilize their intuitive response to develop imagery. The creative technique engages each student’s emotional and aesthetic intelligence while they make artwork.

“They all came up with their own ideas and they all created some amazing pieces of art,” Leonardi said. “I’m really proud of them and we will be incorporating more of these SEL techniques throughout the year.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.