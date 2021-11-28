Neurographic artwork in the spotlight at Kenney Middle School

HANNIBAL - Dennis M. Kenney Middle School students are using social emotional learning (SEL) techniques to practice relaxation through art making.
In Hollie Leonardi’s eighth-grade art class, a neurographic art lesson provided an opportunity for students to utilize their intuitive response to develop imagery. The creative technique engages each student’s emotional and aesthetic intelligence while they make artwork.
“They all came up with their own ideas and they all created some amazing pieces of art,” Leonardi said. “I’m really proud of them and we will be incorporating more of these SEL techniques throughout the year.”
