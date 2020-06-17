SYRACUSE — Students who want to earn a bachelor’s degree in addiction studies at SUNY Empire State College (ESC) can now begin their academic journey at Onondaga Community College (OCC). The two SUNY institutions signed a Pathways Transfer Articulation Agreement which gives students a new, seamless route to the four-year degree.
Students who earn an associate degree in alcohol and substance abuse counseling at OCC can take all of their credits with them to ESC as they pursue a bachelor’s degree in addiction studies. Coursework at ESC will include a combination of online, independent study, blended learning, and small group seminars. OCC students who choose this path will have a $50 ESC orientation fee waived and receive a $100 transfer scholarship in their first semester there.
“We’re grateful to our partners at Empire State College for recognizing the outstanding potential in our students and creating a pathway for them to earn a valuable four-year degree at a SUNY price point. We know what a challenging time this is for students and families. This agreement provides a tremendous level of certainty for anyone considering bettering their lives through higher education,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.