New assistant principal brings wealth of experience to DMK

HANNIBAL - When Wendy Brown first saw the Hannibal Central School District’s (HCSD) mission statement, she knew she wanted to be a member of the Warrior family. For Brown, the desire to “put students first,” combined with a wealth of experience in education, earned her a job as the new Dennis M. Kenney (DMK) Middle School’s assistant principal.
“I was drawn to HCSD in large part due to the mission of students come first,” Brown said. “I was drawn to the statement from the first time I saw it on the website, as I firmly believe that in education, we do what we do for the students.”
With academic degrees in sociology and reading, a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership, and past work as a social studies and reading teacher, Brown is eager to bring that experience to a leadership role at DMK.
“My goal is to cultivate relationships with students and families, faculty and staff, board of education members, and community members here in Hannibal,” Brown said, noting that she has already fostered great relationships. “The best part of being in Hannibal so far is the time I have spent getting to know students and staff!”
