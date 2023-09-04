WATERTOWN — New Superintendent Larry C. Schmiegel is preparing for his first year at the helm of the Watertown City School District, something he says he is excited for.
“We’re excited to get everybody back and get them excited about learning,” he said.
One issue that has been brought up in years prior is student vaping, and in order to combat the issue, Schmiegel says the school is adding vape sensors in the schools.
Additional support for students will be available through Pivot, an organization that helps with an array of addiction services. Pivot, Schmiegel says, will have a counselor who will help students who are struggling with vaping.
A vape cessation committee has also been put into place by the district.
The school is also looking into a peer mentoring program that will include seven to 15 student leaders.
Schmiegel says he will also be starting committees to give a voice to students and teachers within the district. He will be starting a superintendent-teacher advisory committee as well as a student-superintendent advisory committee.
The students at Case Middle School and Watertown High School will be eligible to participate in the student committee.
In order to become a part of the committee, students must fill out an application that shows why they want to be a part of the panel.
“The reasons students are giving are absolutely amazing,” Schmiegel said.
He will also take the school district through the strategic plan that ended at the end of the school year. He said he anticipates the process beginning in September and having the plan presented to the public in December.
He said they will have a consultant assist the school through the process, but he made sure there would be a student voice.
“We are building a strategic plan for our students and so I wanted them to be a part of that conversation,” he said.
Having worked in school districts across the country, Schmiegel says there are a lot of challenges schools are facing in the post-COVID-19 world.
“I think the benefit and the power of being the superintendent is the ability to bring everyone together under one umbrella to address those issues,” he said.
Test scores also have been brought up by parents and the community as a concern in the school district.
“I think when you look at test scores they are, in some cases, an autopsy, a one-look at a student’s performance,” Schmiegel said.
He said there are a variety of ways to measure a student’s success and added that kids can sometimes experience anxiety when it comes to testing.
New York state requires students pass five Regents exams to graduate with a state diploma.
“So making sure that we’re setting a climate and culture for kids to succeed on testing, and a lot of it is mindset, believing,” he said.
Schmiegel says children in the district have to have the mindset that they can and will succeed.
“Regardless of the staff, our position, whether we’re the bus driver, the bus aide, the custodian, the principal, the teacher, the counselor, the superintendent, that we are all here to help kids achieve and that the sky’s the limit.”
He said it is also their job to provide all students “rigorous instruction,” and that they are encouraging academic excellence, and providing enrichment.
A new position was added by the district called “Director of Student Empowerment and Success” which Schmiegel says will be used to look at what the district has for all students so they can provide adequate levels of instruction.
“We really want to put Watertown back on the map,” he said.
They want to give parents a reason to move to Watertown.
One of the new safety regulations that will be coming to Watertown this year is electronic hall passes, which in part, will allow for hall monitors to see where students are going in real time using a district-owned tablet, which cost $6,000.
“What I like about it is, you have Johnny and Suzy that shouldn’t be in the hallway at the same time, they’ve had conflict, you want to make sure that they’re using the rest rooms aside from one another, or at least that hallway transition, you can put those rules in there,” Schmiegel said.
He also said that students who have special accommodations can be issued a set number of passes where they can leave one class and go to another class.
“You teach social studies, a student that you have is struggling, you want your student to attend during study hall, the student doesn’t have enough time to go to your study hall to get a pass from you. You as the teacher can issue that kid a pass in advance that goes to them electronically and the student can show the study hall teacher ‘I have a pass to go to Mr. or Mrs. Smith’s class,’” he said.
The school will also be able to see the student’s hall pass usage through the electronic hall passes. The hall monitors, administrators and school resource officers will all have access to the passes.
“It’s more of an objective, concrete measure to assure accountability and safety,” he said.
In an emergency situation, the school will be able to see who is out of the classroom at that given time.
For students who may not have a phone, a tablet will be available in each of the classrooms that can be used for the passes.
At the middle school level, students will not be allowed to use their phones, except for the hall passes, while at the high school level, it will vary based on where the students are.
In between classes, high school students will be allowed to use their phones as well as during lunch.
“We want to give them some responsibility because they are older and more mature,” Schmiegel said of the high school students.
The superintendent’s goal for the upcoming year is to restore hope and a sense of pride in the district.
Schmiegel said in talking with staff and students, he felt the optimism level of the district needed to be increased.
“We want teachers to love teaching here, we want employees to love working here, we want students to love learning here, we want parents to not feel like they’re stuck with ‘This is our only option’ but ‘We’re choosing the Watertown City School District because we believe in the district, we believe in the mission, and vision of the district moving forward and where we’re going,’’’ he said. “I’m looking forward to empowering our staff, and empowering our students and our community to feel like they have a voice.”
He said a lack of optimism exists throughout various school districts and is not just a Watertown district issue.
“I do believe it escalated after COVID,” he said. “If you think about the reason why teachers go into teaching, they go into teaching because of that efficacy piece. They want to know that they’re making a difference in the lives of our students.”
Schmiegel said students have told him they feel more of a need to emphasize their mental health.
The school district will be inviting all staff members, including bus drivers, to attend Youth Mental Health First Aid training so that they can have a better understanding on how to handle students’ mental health issues.
“We owe that to our kids, but we also owe that to our teachers,” Schmiegel said. “Our teachers can’t teach if they have to stop and keep addressing behaviors and so we know that we can resolve some of those with those (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support) programs at Tier One, but it doesn’t solve all of the issues that we have to work with. We’re hoping that with that understanding that we can address that and allow education time to be sacred and used for learning.”
He said students are looking to restore a sense of pride in the district.
“When we’re playing an away team and we go to an athletic event, they want, when Watertown’s name is spoken, they want positive affirmations of our school and our school district community,” he said.
Schmiegel said at the end of the day, it isn’t about him, but about the students and the community as a whole, and what they need.
“We’ve got the right staff in the right places to make that happen, and I’m excited about that,” he said.
Narcan will also now be available in the schools. Schmiegel says this is preventative and it is not something that they have had to use at this point. All school nurses, and most administrators were trained to administer. The hope is to have coaches be trained as well.
They will be able to be given to anyone, including if someone needs it at an event after school.
New lighting and silent panic alarms were also installed.
In general, Schmiegel said he is very excited to get this school year rolling.
“There’s a lot of hope, and the expectations from our school board, the expectations from our community, the expectations from our students, our faculty, our staff, are high,” he said. “I love high expectations, and I think we have the right people in place to make this happen.”
