WATERTOWN — A longtime leader of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, Russell I. Wilcox, has established a new, permanent scholarship at the Northern New York Community Foundation to help Bridge Authority employees and their families as they pursue their educations.
Mr. Wilcox had a successful 41-year career with the Bridge Authority, retiring as its executive director in 2003 after 25 years in the position. He recently created the Russell I. Wilcox Thousand Islands Bridge Authority Scholarship as an extension of his life’s work and service on behalf of the Bridge Authority and in honor of his relationship with board members and employees.
“I was very fortunate through my 40-plus years of work with the Bridge Authority and saw many doors open, for which I am forever grateful,” Mr. Wilcox said in a statement regarding the scholarship. “I have great respect for the employees of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority and their families who support their work. This scholarship is a chance to see someone else smile while providing meaningful support on their path to success.”
The scholarship is a component fund of the Russell I. Wilcox Family Fund of the Community Foundation. Current full-time Bridge Authority employees, retirees, their children and grandchildren are eligible to apply for the scholarship, which will be awarded annually through the Community Foundation.
“This scholarship program established by Russell Wilcox for the benefit of current and former employees of the Authority and their families is a wonderful contribution that will have real tangible benefits for years to come,” said Thousand Islands Bridge Authority Executive Director Tim Sturick in a statement.
The scholarship is a one-year award and may support students attending an accredited college or university as well as those pursuing technical, trade or vocational studies.
