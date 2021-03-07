POTSDAM — Following a national search, Dr. Darryl Scriven has been appointed dean of Clarkson University’s School of Arts & Sciences and Fellow in the Shipley Center for Innovation, effective April 4.
Scriven is currently the Dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education as well as the John W. and Anna H. Hanes Distinguished Professor in the Humanities at Winston-Salem State University. He is also a non-resident visiting scholar at the Tuskegee University National Center for Bioethics in Research and Health Care and Chair of the Academic Review Committee for the Journal of Healthcare, Science, and the Humanities since 2015.
“Dr. Scriven brings a track record in program innovation, building strong partnerships, and moving boldly to advance strategic initiatives,” said Provost Robyn Hannigan. “He’ll provide exactly the type of leadership the School of Arts & Sciences needs to adapt for a competitive future while staying true to its roots as a leader in providing hands-on humanist-infused science education and collaborative solution-focused research. We’re excited to have Darryl join us at this critical time.”
“I am so pleased to join Clarkson’s leadership team at such a pivotal point in modern history. The School of Arts and Sciences is a synergy of innovative students and scholars who showcase the creative, civic, research, and entrepreneurial foundations of the University. As Dean, I look forward to working with the Provost and my colleagues to build dynamic programs, increase robust partnerships, and broaden the storied reputation of SAS and Clarkson University,” Dr. Scriven said.
Scriven brings a depth of experience as a professor, administrator, and entrepreneur. He has written seven books, produced four films, and co-founded five businesses.
Dr. Scriven is a native of Jacksonville, Fla. He earned bachelor of science degrees in mathematics and philosophy/religion from Florida A&M University. He then received master’s and doctorate degrees in philosophy from Purdue University. As an undergrad, he enjoyed four STEM internship experiences at the US Department of Agriculture, Carnegie Mellon University, and twice at the University of Florida in Mathematics and the Center for Intelligent Machines and Robotics.
Dr. Scriven began his career in academe as a Coca-Cola Fellow and a graduate instructor at Purdue University. He then joined the faculty at Wilberforce University and also served as the Director of the Honors Program and Interim Judicial Hearing Officer, he was also a member of the International Programs Committee and supervised student study abroad experiences in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cairo, Egypt. While at Wilberforce, Dr. Scriven was a Fulbright-Hays scholar to Morocco and Tunisia. Following his Fulbright experience, he joined the Department of English and Philosophy at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Dr. Scriven was then appointed to the Graduate Faculty of Purdue University and, later, Professor of Philosophy as well as Associate Director of Education at the Tuskegee University National Center for Bioethics in Research & Health Care. In this role, he supervised an interdisciplinary cohort of faculty and instructional staff in humanities, social science, and biological sciences who taught students and sought external funding from private granting agencies. There, Dr. Scriven was also Director of the Bioethics Honors Program, a collective of 65 talented students engaged in scholarship, research, and service-learning on the local, national, and international levels.
Following this, he returned to his alma mater to serve as Associate Professor of Philosophy and Chairperson for the interdisciplinary Department of Visual Arts, Humanities and Theatre at Florida A&M University.
Dr. Scriven is a novelist, film-maker, co-founder of the African American Family Enrichment Institute, and speaks frequently at colleges and universities around the country. He and his wife, Dr. Latricia Edwards Scriven are the parents of three children; Destini, Faith, and Samuel.
